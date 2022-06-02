SOLON — There has been a newspaper office in Solon at least since the late 1800s. According to the digital archives of the Solon Public Library, and research from local historian Sandy Hanson, the Solon Reaper, published by J.F. Koler was in operation in 1882, and the Solon Economy, published by W.M. Martin, was in operation in 1898. The Economy appears to have become the Solon Economist in 1921, first published by Preston Schaedler.
After approximately 140 years, Solon does not currently have an office for the local newspaper. The building at 206 East Main St. in downtown Solon has been sold with the new owner expected to have taken possession on June 1. Maintenance workers from Woodward Communications, Inc., the Economists’ parent company, cleaned out the office Thursday, May 26.
However, the Solon Economist will continue to be published weekly.
Editor Chris Umscheid and Advertising Sales/Office Manager Catherine Bilskie remain committed to the Economist with the goal of making it “All Solon, all the time,” as much as possible, and with an emphasis on telling stories of good people doing good things.
The office, temporarily relocated, can still be reached by phone at (319) 624-2233 or mail at P.O. Box 249, Solon, IA, 52333. Bilskie can also be reached via email at catherine.bilskie@wcinet.com.