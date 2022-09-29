SOLON — After almost two years of renovation, the Literary Hotel is open.
Developer Al Wells and his partners Bruce Hudson and William Wittig recently sat down with the Economist and explained how the combination of shops, hotel rooms, and apartments came to be in the former St. Mary’s Catholic Literary and Social Club at the corner of S. Dubuque St. and E. Short St.
The structure, built in 1915 with many ornate features, sat empty and unused for 15 years.
“It was in great shape, the engineer said it was like time forgot,” said Wells. The previous owner, who had bought the building from the church, provided a detailed set of “as-built” drawings, which made it possible for the trio to accurately visualize possible uses, a budget (for renovations), and possible revenue, Wittig noted.
“You could come up with a great design, and you could come up with what you think it’s going to cost, but can you rent it and make money?” Originally the ideas focused on two floors. Then, they discovered the iron roof trusses, and realized upscale loft apartments could be built on a brand new third floor.
“We really learned that back in 1915, the workmanship with less equipment than we have today, was much better,” said Hudson. “Better bones (framework), all the way from that back wall, which is three-and-a-half stories tall, and straight as an arrow, and today, over 100 years later, it’s still that way.” The iron trusses, he said, “were like a mini bridge. They’re just so structurally built.”
The trio’s structural engineer, upon seeing cast iron structural members (in addition to the brickwork) told them they had absolutely no structural worries. Also, a one-inch thick I-beam, raised back in the day with steam-powered cranes, went across where the stage was located to add additional strength and reinforcement in the clear span of the auditorium. “It’s just a monster beam,” Hudson said.
“It’s big,” added Wittig. They noted with amusement their architect was pondering how such a beam would’ve been raised in 1914-1915.
“His final conclusion,” said Wells, “was they had two steam cranes lift it up, and the whole crane and everything had to fall (literally) into place.”
“They probably would’ve tipped over,” noted Hudson. “It’s massive.”
To facilitate the third floor being added, the original cast iron columns had to be added to, however that turned out to be the only major structural facet of the job and was overseen by Lynn Boettcher with M2b Structural Engineers, Llp out of Cedar Rapids. “He’s one of the best structural engineers you could ever work with,” said Wittig. “He was worth every penny!” Hudson added.
Much of the work involved removing plaster from the interior walls, exposing the brick. “I think that’s what really got peoples’ attention,” said Wells. “It was this brick. Not only as users of the building, but tenants, and our apartment tenants and hotel guests come in and they just love it.” Another original feature of the building, which was preserved and repurposed, is the maple wood dancefloor, seen throughout the second floor hotel. Other changes involved taking out a drop ceiling and opening up windows that had been partially covered over and replacing them with large modern windows.
“We left as much as we could in exposing this, and using the least amount of drywall, just what we needed to finish the separations (between the existing walls and floors above),” said Wittig.
Back in the day, the Literary and Social Club was the activity hub for the community hosting wedding receptions, Catechism classes, musical performances, plays, and even contained a bowling alley for a time. “It really became the community’s event center,” said Wittig. “Everybody’s who’s lived in Solon has a story and they’re happy to share all their good times,” Wells added.
The heritage not only is conveyed in the appearance, but in naming the various spaces such as the Literary Hotel (a nod to the Literary and Social Club of old), the apartments are the Auditorium Loft Apartments (based on their location), and the first floor commercial space is the Auditorium Commons.
A major goal of the hotel is to truly be a destination, and not just a hotel to stay in for a night or two. The beds utilize one of the highest-rated mattresses in the hospitality industry; the Weston Heavenly (mattress of choice for Weston hotels). And you won’t find any roll-out cots. When extra guests need to be accommodated, there is a special bunk room capable of comfortably sleeping six.
“We’ve got a lot of people within Iowa that are booking, just for a get-away vacation,” Wells said. “We’ve got five or six of the best restaurants in Johnson County within walking distance,” he added also noting the proximity to the Palmer House Stables, which he owns and where events from weddings to corporate meetings are held.
While the trio calls the shots for the project and property, Wittig acknowledges there is one above them truly calling the shots. “God’s in charge,” he said. “We’ve watched through the six years that we’ve worked on this project. We’ve watched roadblocks come up, and we just sit back and be patient, and we listen and just stay calm, and don’t get upset; and it all just works out.” He described the overall process as the most challenging, and yet the most rewarding project he’s ever been a part of. Wittig said during an August open house, people were excited about it and saying how it was “re-energizing the community.
“We are a destination,” Hudson reiterated. “And it’s one that people will come back to. That’s what we’ve worked very hard for, not only the building but how we treat them, and to make it a great destination for them.”
To book a room call 319-936-6940, and for more information go online to www.theliteraryhotel.com.