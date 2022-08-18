SOLON — At first glance, having lost over 20 seniors to graduation, one might think there were many question marks hanging over the varsity football program heading into the 2022 gridiron campaign. Last year Solon racked up a perfect 11-0 record and made an appearance in the Class 3A State Tournament with a 24-17 First Round win over Assumption (the Spartan’s also defeated the Knights 38-10 in the regular season), and a 23-19 Quarterfinals win over powerhouse West Delaware. Unfortunately, hopes for a State Championship were dashed in a 42-0 Semifinals loss to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

However, spirits are high and optimism is abundant.

