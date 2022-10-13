A home is the most significant purchase many people will ever make. Perhaps because of that, many buyers, particularly those purchasing a home for the first time, are understandably nervous about the home-buying process. The decision regarding which home to buy warrants ample consideration, but so, too, does the buyer’s choice of lender.

Paula Sears, Executive Vice President and Employee Owner of Bridge Community Bank said, “When borrowers use a local lender who understands the market and has authority to make lending decisions at the desk, the process can move rapidly, which is crucial for borrowers in this competitive home buying climate.”

