SOLON— Solon’s Lady Spartans went 17-19 overall last season with a 2-4 showing in the WaMaC East. This season, Coach Jeff Walker, with five years leading the squad, brings back six experienced upperclassmen hungry for a better outcome.
Solon will be led by three seniors – Camryn Keith, Maddie Manifold, and Alexa Hupfield: and three juniors – Delaney Bombi, Kylee Flynn, and Sophia Hoeper.
Keith is a middle/outside who produced 150 kills last year with 37 solo blocks and 15 block assists. In addition, she had 30 ace serves. Manifold is an outside hitter with a team high 174 kills last season, 15 solo blocks, 13 block assists, and seven ace serves. Hupfield is a defensive specialist with 26 assists, 222 digs, and 37 ace serves.
Bombi is a middle/outside with 150 kills, one ace serve, a team high 49 solo blocks, and 28 block assists last year. Flynn is a setter and defensive specialist with 296 assists, five kills, 153 digs, and 37 ace serves. Hoeper is an outside hitter with 61 kills, five solo blocks, and six block assists.
Brynn Deike and Sophia Stahle, now sophomores, also return to the line-up as a setter and defensive specialist respectively.
Mikayla Long (a former Solon volleyball player), Miranda LeJeune, and Nathan Watson will assist Walker this season.
The 2021 campaign opens on Thursday, August 19 with a scrimmage against Tri-Rivers Conference team North Linn at home starting at 5:00 p.m. with a quad at Clear Creek Amana on Thursday, August 26 starting at 6:00 p.m. The Lady Spartans will host rival Mount Vernon on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The freshmen and junior varsity will open the evening of competition at 5:00 p.m. with the sophomores taking the floor at 6:00 p.m., and the varsity match beginning around 7:30 p.m. Solon’s invitational tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 starting at 9:00 a.m.
2021 Solon Varsity Volleyball Schedule (subject to change)
Thursday, August 19 HOME vs. North Linn (scrimmage) 5 p.m.
Thursday, August 26 AT Clear Creek Amana (quad) 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2 AT Marshalltown High School (invitational) 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4 AT Cedar Rapids Washington (invitational) 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 7 HOME vs. Mount Vernon 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9 AT Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (quad) 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11 AT Linn-Mar High School, Marion (tournament) 9:00 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14 AT West Delaware, Manchester 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18 AT Clinton High School (invitational) 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21 HOME vs. Marion 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25 HOME Tournament 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28 HOME vs. Beckman Catholic 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 5 AT Maquoketa High School 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 9 AT Center Point-Urbana High School (tournament) 8:30 a.m.
Monday, October 11 WaMaC Pool Play AT Center Point-Urbana 4 p.m.
Monday, October 11 WaMaC Pool Play AT Mount Vernon High School 4 p.m.
Thursday, October 14 WaMaC Conference Tournament AT Marion High School 4 p.m.