BALLARD — For a couple hours last week, the Ballard golf course was perhaps the second largest community in Story County. Ames, of course, led the way. However, with over 1,140 runners and a couple thousand parents, siblings, friends and other fans shuttled by bus for the 42nd Mike Carr Cross Country Classic, it left little room for doubt.

This time, Solon’s third ranked Class 3A girls felt the ‘other side’ of a tie score. After edging Monticello a couple weeks ago in a tie breaker for the championship in the Bob Brown/Regina meet, the pendulum swung back at Ballard. The Lady Spartans and Gilbert, ranked sixth in 3A, ended the five kilometer Girls ‘B’ division race tied at the top with 62 points as determined by the places of their top five finishers.

