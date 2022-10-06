Fall colors are starting to tinge the forest canopy.
Staghorn sumac and Virginia creeper are turning red, and asters are in full bloom in northeast Iowa.
Fall colors are starting to tinge the forest canopy.
Staghorn sumac and Virginia creeper are turning red, and asters are in full bloom in northeast Iowa.
Sumacs and chokecherries are shades of purple and red in north central and northwest Iowa. Gooseberries are showing off some pink colors. Plums are starting to show reds and oranges.
Reds are coming on nicely in roadside sumac and poison ivy, Virginia creeper, and a few urban maples in central Iowa. Dogwood trees change colors early with purples and maroons.
Elm, walnut, ash, and cottonwood trees are starting to show a tinge of yellow in southeast Iowa.
Fall prairie plants are in full bloom with plenty of asters and blazing stars to admire on your hikes in west central and southwest Iowa. Lots of bright yellow flowers in full bloom.
Iowa offers some stunning views during the fall months along with various ways to experience them, whether you’re on a bike or hiking trail, on the water or in a car.
The northern third of Iowa peaks, depending on weather, the weekend closest to Oct. 10. The center third peaks the first to third weeks of October, and the southern third peaks the second through fourth weeks of October.
Leaf color characteristics of some common trees:
Walnut: Turns yellow in fall. One of the first to turn and drop leaves. One of the last to leaf out in spring.
Red Oak: Brilliant red leaves in fall. Color probably not as intense as some hard maples.
White Oak: Subdued red color of leaves in fall. Then turning brown and often staying on the tree until new leaves begin to grow in the spring.
Bur Oak: Buff to yellow. Turning brown before falling.
Hickory: Leaves turn yellow, then brown before falling.
Ash: Leaves turn yellow, but some have a purplish cast. Leaves fall after walnut, but earlier than oaks and maples.
Elms: Leaves turn yellow, some turn brown before falling, others while still yellow.
Soft Maple: Leaves turn yellow. They don’t turn brown before falling.
Hard Maple: Brilliant red hues. Red pigmentation of some leaves breaks down before falling.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.