IOWA CITY — Trees Forever honored twelve award winners at the nonprofit’s Annual Celebration and Awards Dinner on Wednesday, September 14. These are outstanding volunteers, environmental stewards, partners and advocates who exemplify the mission of Trees Forever. Congratulations to the following award winners and to the communities they represent!
Among the recipients was Erin and Brian Melloy (Two Horse Farm) from Solon.
“Every one of our volunteers and project partners has made a brighter, greener future for the next generation and these awards recognize some of the most outstanding-those who truly exemplify the Trees Forever mission.” Trees Forever President & CEO Kiley Miller said.
As a nonprofit, Trees Forever engages an average of 7,000 volunteers annually throughout the states of Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin in planting projects or work that otherwise enhances water quality, pollinator and wildlife habitat, and more.
About Trees Forever
Trees Forever is a nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Marion, Iowa. Its mission — to plant and care for trees and the environment by empowering people, building community, and promoting stewardship — is fulfilled through cutting-edge programs and innovative practices. Trained and experienced staff have assisted community leaders and landowners across Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and beyond with thousands of planting projects. Each year, on average, Trees Forever works with and engages more than 7,000 volunteers who give generously of their time and talents. To date, they’ve helped plant more than 3 million trees.