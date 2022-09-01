Women's Woodland Stewardship Field Day

AMES — Women woodland owners and those with an interest in woodlands can register to attend the Tri-State Women’s Woodland Stewardship Field Day, to be held Sept. 9 at Shimek State Forest in southeast Iowa.

The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Women's Woodland Stewardship Network and the University of Missouri Extension's Women Owning Woodlands Network, along with extension at the University of Illinois.

