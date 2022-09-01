AMES — Women woodland owners and those with an interest in woodlands can register to attend the Tri-State Women’s Woodland Stewardship Field Day, to be held Sept. 9 at Shimek State Forest in southeast Iowa.
The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Women's Woodland Stewardship Network and the University of Missouri Extension's Women Owning Woodlands Network, along with extension at the University of Illinois.
Nine female forestry professionals from all three states will provide demonstrations and guided hikes on topics including forest management, non-timber forest products, wildlife habitat, tree identification, timber sales, forest health, forest stewardship plans and forestry equipment.
Attendees will be able to choose the topics they want to learn about during two concurrent sessions. There will also be information and representation from forestry-related organizations and assistance programs.
“The goal is to share Midwest forest management ideas across state lines,” said Julia Baker, natural resource program specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “There is valuable information that people in each state know and allowing these women to come together and network will hopefully provide lasting connections and resources.”
Baker said women are encouraged to attend all forestry-related events offered by ISU Extension and Outreach, but research has shown many women benefit from women-centered events.
The Women's Woodland Stewardship Network seeks to empower women to become more involved in woodland stewardship and forestry-related activities in Iowa. The program supports women by giving them the knowledge to be active in woodland management decision-making and expanding their connections with other women who own or have influence over woodlands in Iowa.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Registration is $20 and includes lunch and program materials.
The group will meet at White Oak Campground, located within the Shimek State Forest. Directions and registration information are available in the event flyer. Participants should register by Sept. 6 online or contact Sarah Havens at havenss@missouri.edu or 573-458-6260.
Lodging options are available in the town of Fort Madison, Iowa.