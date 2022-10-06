CORALVILLE — City High’s swimmers fell prey to the combined forces of Iowa City West High and Liberty High’s “Trojan-Bolts” juggernaut Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Coralville Rec Center as West/Liberty won the JV meet 138-35, and took the varsity meet 131-52.

Grace Hoeper, a Solon sophomore, won the varsity 200-yard freestyle (1:58.67) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.05). She is already qualified for the State Meet in the 200 freestyle (1:55.93), 200-yard individual medley (IM) (2:11.00), 50-yard freestyle (No. 2, 24.06 seconds), 100-yard butterfly (No. 1, 57.92 seconds), 100-yard freestyle (No.2, 52.84 seconds), and 500-yard freestyle (5:16.08). Hoeper was also the No.3 swimmer in City’s varsity second place 200-yard medley relay (1:59.30) and anchored the second-place 200 freestyle relay (1:46.62).

Recommended for you