Grace Hoeper watches anxiously as City High teammate Saorise Miller swims the third leg of the varsity 200-yard freestyle relay Tuesday, Sept. 27 against Iowa City West High/Liberty High. Hoeper swam the fourth leg for a 2nd place finish in 1:46.62. The Solon sophomore won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Claire Leone high-five’s an Iowa City West High/Liberty High “Trojan-Bolt” at the finish of the JV 100-yard freestyle Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Coralville. The Solon junior was fifth in 1:19.31 and sixth in the varsity IM (3:14.60).
Tatum Holtkamp, and a host of “Trojan-Bolts,” await the start of the JV 200-yard freestyle relay Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Coralville. Holtkamp, City High’s Elsie Gavin, and fellow Spartans Claire Leone and Georgia Havlicek were fourth in 2:16.15.
Calla Foster, a Solon junior, finished fifth in the varsity 1-meter dive competition Tuesday, Sept. 27 as the City High Little Hawks faced crosstown rival Iowa City West High/Liberty High. Foster captured 173.01 points.
Georgia Havlicek dives in for the anchor leg of the JV 200-yard freestyle relay Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Coralville. Havlicek, Tatum Holtkamp, Claire Leone, and City High’s Elsie Gavin were fourth in 2:16.15.
Grace Hoeper congratulates a West High/Liberty High swimmer at the end of the varsity 200-yard freestyle Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Coralville. The Solon sophomore won in 1:58.67, won the 100 backstroke, and is a State Qualifier in six events.
CORALVILLE — City High’s swimmers fell prey to the combined forces of Iowa City West High and Liberty High’s “Trojan-Bolts” juggernaut Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Coralville Rec Center as West/Liberty won the JV meet 138-35, and took the varsity meet 131-52.
Grace Hoeper, a Solon sophomore, won the varsity 200-yard freestyle (1:58.67) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.05). She is already qualified for the State Meet in the 200 freestyle (1:55.93), 200-yard individual medley (IM) (2:11.00), 50-yard freestyle (No. 2, 24.06 seconds), 100-yard butterfly (No. 1, 57.92 seconds), 100-yard freestyle (No.2, 52.84 seconds), and 500-yard freestyle (5:16.08). Hoeper was also the No.3 swimmer in City’s varsity second place 200-yard medley relay (1:59.30) and anchored the second-place 200 freestyle relay (1:46.62).
Avery Mann, a junior, took second in the 500 freestyle (5:53.59), fourth in the varsity IM (2:30.82), and was the No.3 swimmer in the fourth place JV 200-yard medley relay (2:13.84).
Tatum Holtkamp, a junior, was second in the JV 100-yard breaststroke (1:27.95 was No.2 in the fourth place JV 200 medley relay (2:35.68), and led off in the fourth place JV 200 freestyle relay (2:16.15) with fellow Spartans Claire Leone and Georgia Havlicek. Holtkamp and Leone were the No.2 and No.3 swimmers in the fourth place varsity 400-yard freestyle relay (4:16.47).
Leone, a junior, was fifth in the JV 100 freestyle (1:19.31) and sixth in the varsity IM (3:14.60) while Havlicek, a senior, took sixth in the JV 50 freestyle (34.57 seconds), sixth in the JV 100-yard backstroke(1:36.96), and was the No.3 swimmer in the third place JV 400 freestyle relay (5:22.29).
Calla Foster, a junior, placed fifth in varsity 1-meter dive competition with 173.70 points and anchored the fifth place JV 200 yard freestyle relay team (2:21.41).
Upcoming events
The Mississippi Valley Conference Diving Meet will be Thursday, October 20 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School starting at 5:00 p.m. The Conference Swim Meet is Saturday, October 22 at Washington High starting at noon. Regionals are set for Thursday, Nov. 3 (diving) and Saturday, Nov. 5 (swimming) with the State Meet Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, at the Marshalltown YMCA.