SOLON– A pair of Solon varsity baseball players received recognition for their efforts on the diamond this season as the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) made selections for All-State Baseball Teams.
Sophomore Blake Timmons was named to the Class 3A Second Team for leading Solon at bat with 53 hits, including 36 base hits, a dozen doubles and one homerun. Once on base, he kept pitchers on their toes stealing a team high 21 bases. Timmons drove in 27 runs and scored a team-high 59 times for the Spartans. Defensively, he made 53 put outs and 61 assists. He also spent 44.1 innings on the mound with a 5-2 record and 51 strikeouts.
Freshman Brett White was named to the Class 3A Third Team with 48 hits, including 25 singles, 18 doubles, three triples and a pair of homers. He batted in a team high 56 runs and crossed the plate 45 times. White made 31 put outs and 67 assists.
The Spartans finished the season at 20-4 in the WaMaC East and 29-12 overall.
The IPSWA was formed in February 2018 continuing the tradition of Iowa’s print sportswriters selecting all-state teams to honor the best high school athletes in football, basketball (girls and boys) and baseball. The Iowa Newspaper Association ended the all-state program in January 2018.