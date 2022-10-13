NORTH LIBERTY — The National Football League’s (NFL) My Cause My Cleats allows players to express their commitment to the causes that are most important to them. Tyler Linderbaum, originally from Solon and one of college football’s best offensive lineman, chose The Big O Foundation- raising Awareness for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. Linderbaum played at Iowa before becoming a 2022 NFL first round draft pick.
Many players have worked directly with Nike, Under Armor and Adidas to design their cleats. Other teams worked with an independent designer to create cleats for participating players. Linderbaum will use the Foundation’s logo in the design of his cleats to be worn in a Week 13 game on December 4, 2022, coinciding with Giving Tuesday. For the fourth consecutive season, the NFL will celebrate Unboxing Day, a league-wide unveiling of the players’ custom cleats.
Players will unbox their cleats in hospital visits, classrooms, locker rooms and on stadium fields on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Through Week 14, players will share images of their cleats and the stories behind them on social media, using the hashtag #mycausemycleats. Linderbaum’s cleats will be auctioned off at NFL Auction with 100 percent of money raised donated to The Big O Foundation.