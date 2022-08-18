IOWA CITY — More than 5,100 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students earned degrees this spring. These Hawkeyes engaged, excelled, and stretched to reach their goals – despite a pandemic.
Graduates from Solon were:
Madeline Berst – College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdepartmental Studies, with Distinction
Emily Capper – Carver College of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine degree
Greyson Dumont – Tippie College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
Matthew Folkerts – College of Education, Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education
Ben Krutzfeldt – College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts degree in Enterprise Leadership
Jared Kurimski – Graduate College, Master of Arts degree in Strategic Communication
Mallory Miller – College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology
Jessica O’Riley – Graduate College, Certificate in Business Analytics
Mira Peckler – College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Engineering with a major in Electrical Engineering
Cami Rasmussen – Graduate College, Master of Public Affairs degree in Public Affairs
Lauren Roeder – College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts degree in Health and Human Physiology
Sarah Roy – College of Education, Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education, with Highest Distinction
Madison Ruhlmann – Graduate College, Master of Arts degree in Counselor Education
Brianna Smith – College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdepartmental Studies
Grant Smith — Tippie College of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing
Dalton Swift – College of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy degree
Jennifer Tucker – College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts
Megan Tucker – College of Dentistry, Doctor of Dental Surgery degree
More than 1,000 undergraduate students were named to the President’s List for the spring semester. 73 first-year, 199 second-year, 285 third year, and 464 fourth-year students received the recognition. The President’s List was established in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence.
In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade point average (4.0 is an A).
Solon students who earned the honor include:
Hannah Bock – second year, College of Nursing (Nursing)
Ian Johnson – third year, College of Education (Elementary Education)
Lillee McAtee – fourth year, College of Education (Elementary Education)
Cari Rasmussen – third year, College of Education (Art Education)
Brady Stotler – second year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (Pre-Business)
