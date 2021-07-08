SOLON– The causal effects of the pandemic are still felt over a year later. They affected nearly every aspect of peoples’ lives … including family pets.
According to Vicki See, manager of the Pet Health Center of Solon, the lockdown of 2020 created a spike in new pet ownership and created a secondary issue as owners returned to work after the lockdown.
“A lot people purchased puppies and kittens during the pandemic,” she said.
While many people were forced to stay home, either not being allowed to go work or working from home, See explained pet owners were spending more time with the new family member.
“We’re not hearing a lot about pets being returned, but we are seeing more with anxiety issues,” she said. “When restrictions were lifted and people began to return to work, many pets were left alone at home, and this can cause separation issues.”
She added anxiety can show up in a variety of ways, including damage to the home and health issues. “Pets aren’t being monitored or let outside as often and this can cause urinary issues and accidents in the home.”
For pets demonstrating separation issues, she said, it’s ideal to get someone to check on the pet throughout the day.
“In a perfect world you should try to find somebody to at least check on them and to let them out. Rather than leave them cold turkey, find someone that can help with the transition.”
She said a lot of pet owners don’t kennel train and this would alleviate some issues associated with separation.
Older dogs can also demonstrate the same issues due to the suddenness of being left alone.
“Age doesn’t necessarily make a difference … an adult dog can also experience anxiety from being left alone.”
She says veterinarians, depending on the severity of the case, prescribe generic Prozac along with additional training to help treat symptoms.
Summer pet care Summer is the time people like to get outside and enjoy activities like walking or running … and for many pet owners it’s also a time to get pets involved, as well. However, it’s also the season where many dogs and cats are left outdoors in stifling heat that can lead to extreme fatigue and potentially death.
See explained there are several signs to look for in a pet experiencing heat exhaustion: Excessive panting, lethargy, over drinking of water and vomiting and no appetite.
“A good rule of thumb is if you’re comfortable, your pet will be, too,” she said. “If they’re kept outdoors, make sure they have a good supply of fresh water and available shade.”
See spent 32 years in the veterinary field starting at the Davis Vet Clinic in 1989, and continuing with the Pet Health Center of Solon, where she serves as clinic manager.
Veterinarian Clinics: Moving forwardVeterinary clinics nationwide struggle with staffing and the ability to keep up with the demands of scheduling new clients.
“We currently are recruiting for a full-time veterinarian, but are having trouble finding one.” See said they also have a receptionist position open that’s been difficult to fill. “There’s a shortage everywhere. We’re short staffed and schedules get bumped. We leave spots open for emergencies, and we do the best we can.”
See said the clinic is still feeling the ripple effects from the pandemic. And while veterinarian clinics were classified as essential during the pandemic, personal protection equipment (PPE) restrictions affected the ability to perform surgeries and procedures requiring gloves and facemasks.
“We did stay open through it all,” she explained.
See noted the two primary reasons veterinarians remained open: The availability to care for large ag animals and animal vaccinations.
“PPE equipment, because of restrictions, wasn’t available for about a month, and this was the catalyst that pushed our scheduling back. And currently keeps scheduling new clients out four- to six-weeks,” she said.
According to See, the clinic is only accepting new patients with a Solon address. “We’re swamped and we’re only able to accept new clients living in the 52333 zip code.”
See said the clinic accepted 33 new clients in May and 17 in June.
“Our priority is to maintain a high-level of quality care for our existing clients and to make sure our new clients receive the same standards.”