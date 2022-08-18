DES MOINES — Volunteer Iowa has awarded $9.18 million in grant funding received from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and community volunteerism. Volunteer Iowa is the state commission which administers the AmeriCorps State funds to 21 programs statewide, including four new programs this year. These grants will support more than 800 AmeriCorps members in Iowa who will serve with nonprofit, community and faith-based organizations across the state. In addition, $76,000 has been awarded for two planning grants to support organizations interested in exploring and launching new AmeriCorps programs in the near future. In addition to the grant funding, AmeriCorps will provide an additional $2.6 million in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards for AmeriCorps members in Iowa funded by these grants. After completing a full term of service, AmeriCorps members receive an award of approximately $6,500 that they can use for tuition at eligible schools and educational programs or qualified student loan repayment.
“AmeriCorps members have been game changers for so many Iowa communities in recent years, so we are thrilled to be able to award funding to support 800 more to help move Iowa forward,” said Adam Lounsbury, Executive Director of Volunteer Iowa.
In the coming year, AmeriCorps members will address urgent local needs in Iowa through a variety of service opportunities, such as supporting individuals in obtaining or maintaining safe and affordable housing or helping low-income individuals and persons with disabilities on energy efficiency measures to cut their utility costs. This year’s funding also includes money from AmeriCorps’ $1 billion American Rescue Plan allocation, which supports efforts to respond to the public health, education and economic crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Programs across the state are currently recruiting AmeriCorps members to serve in the coming year. Iowa AmeriCorps members may be eligible to receive benefits including a living allowance, health care, childcare, and the Segal AmeriCorps Education Award. Visit AmeriCorps Iowa Programs to search and apply for AmeriCorps positions in Iowa.
The Bur Oak Land Trust AmeriCorps Program is among the funding recipients and maintains several properties in Johnson County in an effort to protect and restore Eastern Iowa’s natural resources including Big Grove Preserve (3999 Starry Night Lane NE), Strub Prairie (1554 Polk Ave. NE), and Turkey Creek Nature Preserve (2545 Sugar Bottom Rd. NE), all in the Solon area.