SWISHER– Miracles in Motion, an equestrian therapy center in Swisher, is seeking volunteers wanting to be part of its Adaptive Riding program. Volunteers are vital to the organization, providing time and energy doing chores, leading horses in class, walking along side students during class and maintaining the facilities. Required training sessions will be held at the Miracles facility, two miles west of Swisher on Saturday June 26.
There are two sessions, morning and afternoon. Side-walkers only need to be there for the morning session, 8:30 a.m. until lunch break. Horse leads and barn assistants need to attend both the morning and afternoon session that lasts until 4 p.m. Lunch will be provided.
Judith Pim, a Miracles Volunteer, said volunteering at Miracles has been a valuable experience on many levels.
“Volunteering at Miracles in Motion has provided me with a wonderful opportunity to interact with and help care for the therapy horses, as well as to get to know my fellow volunteers. It is gratifying to be part of the team that supports the therapeutic therapy sessions, which greatly benefit a wide range of children and adult clients.”
Miracles in Motion Therapeutic Equestrian Center offers programs and services to children, young adults and veterans with a wide range of physical, intellectual and emotional challenges. Horseback therapy works effectively to help develop the everyday skills allowing them to function more independently at home, school or work.
Miracles in Motion, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization in operation since 1988, is Iowa’s first Premier Accredited Hippotherapy Center and meets the highest standards for safety and therapy set forth by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH), which provides training, certification, and continuing education for staff and instructors.
For more information or to register for a training session, call Maggie Elliott, Volunteer Coordinator at 319-330-9577 or email volunteeratmiraclesinmotion@gmail.com.