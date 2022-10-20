By nightfall Wednesday, Solon’s cross country teams knew whether all the miles had turned to smiles, and if their performance at the October 19 state qualifying meet at West Delaware rewarded the season’s hard work with a berth at the Class 3A State Meet. The top three teams at each of five regional Class 3A qualifiers this week punched their tickets to the October 29 State Meet in Fort Dodge. The top 15 individuals (from each regional run) also take the trip.

Ahead of this week’s Class 3A state qualifier, however, came conference meets across Iowa. And Solon held up well at their WaMaC conference run, October 13, in Independence.

Recommended for you