Engine 132 gets ready to respond to a possible structure fire in North Liberty as other Solon volunteer firefighters finish washing the rest of the trucks for the Beef Days Parade. Solon has an automatic mutual aid agreement with North Liberty and other communities, which means multiple fire departments are alerted simultaneously for a fire, getting more resources on the road quickly.
SOLON — Solon’s volunteer firefighters had another busy day Saturday, July 16 even without the annual Beef Days celebration underway.
They had one response for the day under their belts already as they scrubbed and shined their trucks for the Beef Days Parade. With the windshield and windows dripping with soap and water, the Joint Emergency Communications Center (JECC, or “J-Com”) paged the department for a mutual aid response to North Liberty for a possible structure fire. While some firefighter suited up to respond, others quickly cleaned off the windows of Engine 132, which was soon underway.
Later, a third call came in for a medical emergency, Solon firefighters manned a first aid tent on Main Street and held their annual waterball fights.
As Solon’s population continues to grow, the number of emergency calls answered by the all-volunteer department naturally increases as well, setting new records.