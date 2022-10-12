Wayne Croy
Wayne Croy, 91, of Solon, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at The Bird House – Hospice Home of Johnson County.
Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Grace Episcopal Church in Cedar Rapids, located at 525 A Ave N.E. Graveside services will be held immediately following at Oakland Cemetery in Solon, where full military rites by the Solon American Legion, will be conducted with a reception to follow at The Avacentre in Solon, located at 100 South Cedar Street, lower level. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon are in charge of arrangements.
Wayne was born Nov. 18, 1930, in Iowa City, the son of William H. and Bessie B. (Crippen) Croy. He served in the United States Army from 1948-1952 in the 505 AIR 82nd Airborne Division. Wayne was united in marriage to Betty J. Shramek Feb. 10, 1951, in Cedar Rapids. He worked at Collins Radio for over a decade and was Director of Computer Operations at Amana Raytheon for over 23 years retiring in 1992. He enjoyed being of service to his community and spending time with his family. He was an active member of Grace parish and served in many capacities throughout the years. After moving to Solon in 1973 he became a member of the Solon American Legion Stinocher Post #460 where he also served as Commander and as Color Guard Sgt. at Arms. He was an avid fan and supporter of his grandchildren’s athletic, musical and academic activities. He was a jack of all trades and could fix or build most anything and loved to travel.
Wayne is survived by his children Bruce Croy (Candy Gilespie), Barbara (Greg Nelsen) Croy, Jeff (Leslie) Croy and Joseph (Zee) Croy; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his brother Paul (Shirley) Croy; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty, who died June 22, 2022, siblings Dorothy Croy, William, Harold, Leo, Gene, Raymond and Theodore Croy.
Memorials may be directed to the Solon American Legion in his name.
