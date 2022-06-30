Wheeler named to Dean’s List at UNI Jun 30, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wheeler named to Dean’s List at UNICEDAR FALLS — Payton Wheeler, of Solon, has been named to the Dean’s List of the University of Northern Iowa.Students named for the Spring 2022 semester have attained a grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesUniversity of Iowa men's basketball: Murray twins have Anamosa tiesBreaking: Railroad crossings in Lisbon will be closed for improvements starting ThursdayATV/UTV supporters celebrate new lawSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliAnamosa softball: Believing in the processAnamosa trapshooting: Bright, Poling lead Raiders at state trapSolon Legion Auxiliary selects Nora Dibble and Emilee Suchomel for Girls State 2022Midland softball: Coming right backRaptors spread their wings in SolonAnamosa baseball: Sending the big crowd home happy Images Videos