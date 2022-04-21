The Solon Heritage Flower Society was formed April 7, 1985, by a small group of local women determined to protect Solon’s horticultural legacy. This little town was full of lovely gardens, flowering shrubs, grape arbors, fruit trees, rhubarb and berry patches and vacant lots full of bluebells. These neighborhoods were christened Old Solon, recognizing the plants were part of history– many arriving in the pockets and handkerchiefs of the early residents coming directly from the gardens and orchards of central and eastern Europe. Many generations cherished these plants, passing them down for over 150 years, continuing to bloom here today.
The flowers were vanishing as Solon grew– bulldozed out for parking lots, dug out by indifferent new homeowners, destroyed by yard chemicals.
Our efforts were part of a larger national movement to preserve our heirlooms for their history, genetic diversity, beauty, fragrance, and hardiness, as well as their importance in local ecosystems for birds and insects. These plants were survivors, time travelers, and the recent legacy of Iowa farm women who’d protected them for half a century. We’ve worked with Diane Whealy of Decorah’s Seed Savers, Scott Kunst of “Old House Gardens (antique bulbs from 150-1940)” and Joanne Gardner, an heirloom flower expert. We began with modest programs and articles to raise awareness. We made posters depicting the plants blooming each month. Interest picked up as we appeared in several national magazines as well as two appearances on the Lee Kline WHO radio program. After those programs, people called from all over Iowa to talk about old flowers. Lee Kline and his wife Lila came to Solon for a visit.
We’ve received at least 1,000 letters from all over the country, and other parts of the world. The stories people tell are of their personal experiences with the old plants, and most often as family history. Often, they seek to find them again.
We still find an occasional plant left on our porches with a note: “Mom passed away, will you keep this?” Never with a name.
Restoration buffs and landscape architects contacted us for historically appropriate suggestions, such as for the Terrace Hill garden remodeling and the Herbert Hoover National Park project for Lou Henry Hoover’s (former First Lady) garden. We also sent red holly hock seeds for a state park to Monterey, Calif., where Clint Eastwood was mayor.
We’re proud to be part of this national movement which is mainstream now. “Old House Gardens” grows a white dahlia from Alice Williams, she brought to Solon in the 1930’s. Our yellow flowering currant now grows in Decorah with the Seed Savers. David Cavagnaro, their first farm manager, writes the blossoming of the currant bush is, to him, the first official sign of spring. He says its fragrance fills the entire valley.
We’ve been working almost 40 years now to protect the old flowers. Dawn Posekany brings her high school botany class to the old neighborhoods in springtime to hear our lecture on the importance of the old plants. There’s a new imperative now in our discussions.
As we industrialize agriculture and increase dependence on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) and chemicals to protect them, we lose biodiversity among crops, making them more vulnerable to catastrophic loss. We begin to understand the importance of diversity in our old fruit trees, grape vines and flowers.
We currently seek to relocate 13 small apricot trees grown from seeds of the old apricot tree in the lot across from the old high school. We’re also wanting to save an abandoned grape vine on Dubuque Street. Unfortunately, we lost the white lilac, also on Dubuque Street, just south of the old Post Office. It was bulldozed away and replaced by another parking lot.
Sadly, we lost members of our original group as the years passed. But we can say proudly…their flowers bloom on.
Editor’s note: Iowa State University’s Extension and Outreach Services provide a plethora of resources, including access to Master Gardeners, advice on selecting flowers and other plants, dealing with pests and weeds, and advice on selecting and caring for trees on aproperty.
In Johnson County, Master Gardeners are available at the Johnson County Extension Office, next to the Johnson County 4-H Fairgrounds, located at 3109 Old Hwy. 218 S. Mondays and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. a hotline is staffed at 319-337-2145. The Master Gardeners are also available by email at JohnsonCoMG@gmail.com.