Nuts to you
vbaleha/stock.adobe.com • Contributed Photo

AMES — Several species of trees in Iowa produce edible nuts, which can be cheaply and readily harvested. Walnuts, chestnuts, pecans and hazelnuts can be collected and eaten. These nuts, when harvested locally, may offer a unique flavor distinct from their grocery store counterparts. In this article, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach commercial horticulture specialist Patrick O’Malley explains the process of collecting tree nuts in Iowa.

Chestnuts

Recommended for you