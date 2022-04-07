William Louis Langenberg
William Louis Langenberg, 87, of Iowa City, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, surrounded by his family, after an extended illness.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Lensing Funeral Service in Iowa City.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Iowa City. Friends may call at the church Friday morning after 10:00. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
William (Bill) Langenberg was born May 7, 1934, in Iowa City, to Paul and Laura (Slavata) Langenberg. and was the first of eight children. Bill grew up in the Iowa City area and graduated in 1952 from St. Mary’s high school, where he met Ruth Fuhrmeister. Bill and Ruth were married June 17, 1954 and were together for almost 68 years.
Being a farmer is not just a job, it is a way of life and one that Bill enjoyed thoroughly. He spent his life in the fields working hard, as all farmers do. He watched the spring rain fall, the summer sun grow his crops and gratefully saw the joy of many bountiful harvests.
As well as farming, Bill was a Crop Production Specialist and was in Agronomy Sales in several locations in Illinois and Iowa. He was also a seed advisor for Northrup King and served two years on the Dealer Advisory Board. He called on customers in Iowa, Johnson, Linn, Cedar and Muscatine counties. He was affiliated with the Iowa State University crop production and weed identification group for many years. Bill was a member of the South East Agricultural Association of Iowa, past secretary and treasurer of the Iowa State Classic Tractor Pull Association. He was also a past member of and served on the rules committee for the Hawkeye Antique Tractor Pulling Association of Elberon and in 2016, won their Power Booster Award.
Bill had a passion for restoring antique tractors, especially Olivers, to better than new condition. He loved participating in antique tractor pulls and won many first-place trophies. He made yearly trips to the Iowa State Fair for the antique tractor pull, where he won an award for best restored tractor.
Bill was voted Secretary and Treasurer of the Iowa State Tractor Pulling Association of Iowa. He loved participating in tractorcade rides in Iowa and South Dakota and was also an avid fan of Hawkeye football and basketball.
Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife Ruth; children, Daryle Langenberg (Sandra) of West Branch, Beverly Nicklaus (Mark) of Coralville and David Langenberg (Sharon) of Fairfax; five grandchildren; Bryan (Laura) Langenberg, Kelsey Langenberg, Jennifer Nicklaus, Johnathan and Kathryn Langenberg; brothers and sisters, Marian Murphy, Paul Langenberg Jr., Jim Langenberg (Linda), Donald Langenberg (Diane), Judy Beaty (Jim) and Eugene Langenberg (Rosa) and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Barbara Langenberg; brother in law Richard Murphy and sister in law Ann Langenberg. His greatest gift was his love and devotion to his entire family and faith in God.
Thoughts may be shared with the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the William Langenberg Memorial Fund. Arrangements by Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service of Iowa City.