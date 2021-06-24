IOWA CITY– Wilson’s Orchard and Farm launched a new line of locally crafted, non-alcoholic energy seltzers in May, all under 100 calories.
Beverage Production Manager Greg Ruth said production is wrapping up on Wilson’s Energy and the seltzer began to make its way to commercial shelves. The new product line features four variants, all containing the recommended daily dose of Wilson's famous apple cider vinegar. Three are sweetened with local honey: Yuzu Mango, Peach Ginger and Grapefruit. Cucumber Lime is unsweetened and vegan-friendly.
Each can of Wilson’s Energy Seltzer boasts the added benefit of health-boosting probiotics from apple cider vinegar without the unpleasant taste, as well as sustained, all-day energy without the crash or jitters prevalent in many national brands. With the noble bee as the company’s sigil, sourcing local honey, made by the same bees pollinating the orchard, was a no-brainer.
“Bees play an immensely important role on our farm,” said Ruth. “We interact with these pollinators every day and depend on them to help us grow our apple crop. Our commercial orchard is less than 100 feet away from our beverage production facility, and when the orchard is in bloom, like it is now, they are like an additional member to our crew.”
Shortly before the company’s rebrand in 2020, Wilson’s set out to craft a bubbly alternative to national offerings, leaving out unnecessary and unnatural ingredients, in favor of raw local ingredients. After more than a year of research and development, the drinks are available in single-serve packaging at the Wilson’s Farm Market, in Iowa City and in retail locations, soon, throughout the state of Iowa.
As farmers, Wilson’s Orchards and Farm believes in the many benefits of growing their own ingredients. Wilson’s hopes these beverages are a reflection of this and they can share those rewards by providing the community with products connecting people to where the food comes from.
“My parents and their parents drank a shot of apple cider vinegar every day,” said Paul Rasch, owner of Wilson’s Orchard and Farm. “Creating an ACV-based product has been a goal of mine since the start, but we knew that the taste was going to be somewhat of a barrier. I’m really impressed with what Greg has blended up.”
The apple cider vinegar in Wilson’s Energy is made from the same apples in their pies, cider and turnovers. Wilson’s presses those apples into cider, then adds “mother,” the biological culture making it all happen. The culture is a gift from long-time employee and friend Jack Neuzil, whose Iowa family has been making vinegar from the same mother for generations.
Wilson’s Orchard and Farm is a diversified, direct-to-consumer farm located outside of Iowa City. Throughout the year, we invite you to visit our farm for a hands-on experience to pick your own from our selection of crops and learn more about our sustainable growing practices.
We are fiercely committed to creating a holistic and profitable farm operation on a local scale. By enhancing time-honored farming techniques with innovation, our mission is to grow the influence of local agriculture, improve the quality of the food and drink that is supplied to our community, and to nurture the connection our customers have with their food and where it came from.