Dan Woessner of local Millcreek Financial Services, Inc. qualified for Court of the Table, a coveted milestone achievement for membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) organization. Woessner’s membership equips them with tools and resources to better serve the local community.
Court of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry placing Woessner among the top professionals in the competitive global life insurance and financial services industries.
Dan Woessner has 21 years of experience working in the financial services industry, serving clients in the Solon area since 2017.
“Qualifying for Court of the Table is a rare and impressive achievement,” said Randy Scritchfield, CFP, LUTCF, MDRT President. “MDRT hopes to continue to foster a culture of excellence and encourage members to grow both personally and professionally.”
Since 1927, MDRT remains committed to providing members with a unique mix of networking and resources to help them gain new and unique insights to better serve clients’ individual needs. Working with an MDRT member connects clients to a highly credible and leading financial advisor but also to an unmatched global network spanning 70 nations and territories around the world.
Founded in 1927, MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is a global, independent association of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in more than 70 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.
For more information, visit www.mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet.