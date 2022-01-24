At the 25-team Herb Igens Invitational at OA-BCIG Jan. 24, the Solon Spartan grapplers claimed seventh in the team race with 108 points.
The title went to Don Bosco, with 245.5, followed by Sergeant Bluff-Luton 208.5, Tonganoxie 160, Carroll 137.5, West Hancock 136, West Lyon 134.5, Solon, Akron-Wakefield 96.5, Okoboji 94, South Central Calhoun 93.5, Sioux Center 79, Southeast Valley 78.5, Kingsley-Piersen 51, Pochahontas Area 50, OA-BCIG 46.5, Woodbury Central 39.5, Audubon 31, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 30.5, Lawton-Bronson 27, Western Christian 19.5, Ridge View 19, Cherokee 12, East Sac County 11 and Woodbine nine.
Gage Marty continued his winning season (35-2) and claimed a title at 285, beginning with a bye, then notching three straight falls, over Audubon’s Alex Foran (3:06), Western Christian’s Brooks McFarland (1:27) and Okoboji’s Nick Bronstad (4:50), before winning a 3-1 decision over West Lyon’s Easton Fleshman (36-1).
Kyler Jessup placed fourth at 113, as did Jordan Schmidt at 126 and Lucas Kampman at 170. Jessup and Kampman both compiled records of 6-2 while Schmidt went 5-2.
David Karam came in sixth at 152 with a 4-3 mark, Evan Burg eighth at 106 with 4-3.
Not placing were Charlie Karam at 132 (2-2), Jackson Feuerbach at 145 (2-2), Dade Altman at 182 (2-2) and Tyler Hancox at 220 (2-2).
The team split a regular-season double dual at Independence Jan. 20, topping Clear Creek-Amana in a squeaker, 37-33 and falling to their hosts, 65-12.
The Spartans built a 24-0 lead to begin, with Altman, Hancox and Marty receiving forfeits and Braydon Hoffman handing a fall to Tyler Steines (1:45). Tyson Wheeler fell to Cale Nash (0:23) and Jessup lost by major to Nolan Howell (12-0) to bring CCA closer, 24-10.
Schmidt took a major from Jay Halverson (19-6) but Charlie Karam lost by tech fall to Beck Arani (17-1, 6:00) before Cole Carney and Feuerbach were pinned for a 28-27 Solon lead.
That lead edged ahead 31-27 on David Karam’s 9-8 decision over Samuel Schneider, but when Fischer Harmon gave up a fall at 160 to Ethan Williams, the meet came down to Kampman’s match with Kaden Phan. He pinned Phan in 1:30 to win.
Several JV matches were contested, with Oliver Owens (winning two), Beau Mullen and Reece Rochholz winning their matches.
Against Independence, the first eight Spartans dropped their matches, seven of them pins. Kampman took a fall over Caden Larson (4:00) and Marty closed out Tono Cornell (1:02) for their only points. Hancox fell and Altman dropped a 12-7 decision.
In JV matches, Jamie Calef won by decision and CJ Tabor won by a major.