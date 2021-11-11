Cole Gabriel always planned to give back to the Solon community, but the timing was altered when there were more seats than candidates for the Solon City Council. When he saw that at least one seat would be filled by a write-in candidate, Gabriel put his name forward.
The voters responded and Gabriel was elected to office with 60 write-in votes.
“We were excited,” Gabriel said, giving credit to his wife, Paige, and her social media prowess. “We were certainly apprehensive and perhaps a touch surprised that as many people voted for me as did.”
Gabriel said Solon is approaching a good crossroads with so many things happening simultaneously. That spot comes with a lot of different and passionate opinions. Growing up with and working with people from every walk of life, Gabriel believes he is in a position to take in diverse, passionate viewpoints and respond in a way everyone can appreciate.
“Every community has its disagreements and issues,” he said. “I love the fact that we can have passionate disagreements but still come together as a community afterward. Solon is well positioned to grow in a positive way over the next five, 10 years. My goal is to get feedback from the community as it happens and shape that growth for everyone’s benefit.”
Gabriel appreciates the city council taking pains to remain nonpartisan with a focus on its residents.
“I intend to continue in that tradition,” he said.
Gabriel grew up in the suburbs of Des Moines, lived in Ames for several years and then went to the University of Iowa, where he earned an accounting degree. He’s worked there as an accountant for the past five years. They have two children, ages 10 and 3. The family moved to Solon in 2015.
“We were looking for a smaller community – a little bit more close-knit and fell in love with Solon,” Gabriel said. “Great schools was a big attractor. But everyone we ever met who talked about Solon told us what a warm and welcoming place it was. And it turned out to be that and so much more.”
Gabriel been in the Air National Guard for 13 years, as a crew chief/air craft mechanic, then personnel and most recently in the role of equal opportunity specialist.
“It was in the military that I gained a love and appreciation for service,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be your entire life, but if you ever get the opportunity you should take a chunk of your life and give back to people and give back to something bigger than yourself.”
For the future, he talked about Solon being growing community. He has no interest in expanding at the rate of Tiffin or North Liberty, but said growth is coming.
“As that happens, I want to make sure it’s done in a strategic and sensible way that allows Solon to grow and prosper,” Gabriel said. “I want to keep that close knit community together but make sure that newcomers have a place to start and those who work for Solon can afford to live in Solon.”
He also mentioned keeping up with the unglamorous but vital infrastructure — water, sewer, roads. Gabriel is also interested in adding facilities as the town grows, such as a quick care or urgent care facility.
He encouraged anyone with questions or concerns to contact him at his email, colegabrielforsolon@gmail.com.
“I’m very grateful that the people of Solon elected me, and I will work very hard to justify that faith,” he said.