Solon is growing by leaps and bounds and the community recently welcomed another business to the area. Zoetic Coffee is owned Lisa Bishop, who opened the transformative coffee shop at 417 Haganman Lane in Spartan Square. She says opening the unique coffee shop has been a 20-year dream in the making.
“This has been something I’ve wanted to do since attending Iowa State University,” she explained. “When I was a freshman, I met with other people of faith at coffee shops there. It was so welcoming and peaceful and there was live music.” That’s when she says she decided that creating this sort of atmosphere in a coffee shop was “something I would like to do some day.”
Transformative
coffee shop
Almost everything in the coffee shop has been transformed or given a new purpose, Lisa said, pointing to a large dining table in the shop. “This table was made by a local woodworker from barnwood. It’s beautiful.”
The process of transformation has a special place for her, and she explained that during her time at Iowa State, she experienced much growth relationally and spiritually. “I want to pay it forward to those who walk through the doors at Zoetic.”
Lisa, along with her husband, Andy, served as teachers at a Christian school in Iraq from 2010 through 2014. She says as Christian missionaries, they and had a “wonderful experience” there and maintains faith is an important part of their lives. “We stand on faith and it is part of our journey,” she said.
What’s behind the name?
Lisa says the name Zoetic is meaningful to her because of her passion for family and God. “Zoetic means, life, alive, dynamic, awaken and vital. Our faith is something that should give reason to live our lives abundantly.”
They have three children: Zander, 12, Zephie, 9, and Zeke, 6. “Zander and Zephie help me out at the coffee shop,” she said. Lisa said opening a business has been a positive challenge for her and she is also using the experience as a teaching tool for her three children.
“We try to involve them in a lot of things and they’re learning it’s about connecting with people, building relationships and serving the community.” In addition, she said, her kids also helped paint the colorful wall mural that welcomes customers to the aromatic coffee shop.
Ideally located in Spartan Square, the coffee shop offers early morning risers a variety of brewed coffees, espresso, custom hot and cold drinks, energy drinks, scones, flatbreads and more.
“We offer a unique atmosphere,” she said. “We have large tables available where people can get together in the mornings. It’s a great place to just gather and relax.”
Her philosophy of “connecting with people” is evident throughout coffee shop, from comfortable chairs, fireplace, and general openness of the area … the atmosphere is inviting and friendly. “People come in as large groups and feel comfortable to stay and enjoy the morning,” she said.
One of the most important things she wants people to know about Zoetic is that, although coffee is great, people are better.
An alternative
breakfast menu
“We’ve had great feedback on our food menu since opening,” she explained. “We have a breakfast and lunch menu that offers healthy choices.” The menu includes, avocado toast, popular breakfast sandwich, breakfast flatbread, and flatbread with a variety of toppings. In addition, customers can order veggie frittata, or veggie muffin. “Our menu is something we’re adjusting as we go, but so far we’ve had very good responses.”
“It has been a huge leap of faith to open the coffee shop, and I wanted to show my children that you need to challenge yourself.”
Zoetic Coffee Shop is located at 417 Haganman Lane in Spartan Square. Hours are from 6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. For more information visit: www.zoeticcoffee.com.