The North Linn Lynx won the 2A state championship on July 23 after defeating the Earlham Cardinals 1-0 at Rogers Park — Kruger Field in Fort Dodge. This is the second championship for the Lynx in the last three seasons after winning their first in program history in 2019. The Lynx were state runners-up in 2020.
Class 2A State Quarterfinal vs. Iowa City ReginaThe Lynx started their championship run with a 5-2 win over Regina on July 19. It was 1-0 going into the third when Regina was able to put across their first run with a double by sophomore Courtney Kessler. North Linn answered like they have all season putting up three more runs to take a 4-1 lead. The score remained 4-1 until Regina’s senior Annie Gahan blasted a homerun to cut the Lynx lead to 4-2. The Lynx came back in the bottom of the inning adding another run after a base hit from freshman Sklyar Benesh to make the score 5-2. Senior Maddie Stepanek relieved Ellie Flanagan in the top of the seventh and shut down Regina for the win.
Head coach Chad Spore said, “While it was only a 5-2 game, it was really a much more dominant win than that over an improving Regina team. Our girls really looked experienced throughout the game.”
The Lynx compiled 10 hits which included seven singles and three doubles. Flanagan pitched six strong innings giving up just two hits and three walks.
Class 2A State semifinal vs. Central SpringsNorth Linn continued its run for a state title with a semi-final 8-5 win over the Panthers of Central Springs on July 21. Neither team was able to get much action going until the bottom of the third with North Linn holding a slim 1-0 lead. Olivia Rauch started off the bottom of the third with a triple. An errant throw to third from the Panthers allowed Rauch to score. Benesh came up next and blasted a homerun giving the Lynx a 3-0 lead.
In the top of the fourth Central Springs came back like a good team, adding two runs off a homerun blast by junior Madisyn Kelley making the score 3-2. The Lynx added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth when Jill Smith blasted a two RBI homerun to center field for a 5-2 lead. The Panthers answered back in the top of the sixth when Kelley connected with her second home run of the game after Lizzy Hamand opened the inning with a single, cutting the Lynx lead to 5-4.
“I knew I had to hit the ball hard or at least move the runner. When I saw the pitch coming in it was right where I needed it to be, and I put the barrel on it. Seeing my team waiting for me at home is always my favorite feeling.” said Smith
In the bottom of the sixth the Lynx answered back once again scoring three more runs for an 8-4 lead heading into the final inning. Central Springs was able to get one run across, but it was not enough. The Lynx with an 8-5 win advanced to the state championship game where they would play Earlham.
Class 2A State Championship vs. EarlhamNorth Linn’s freshman Benesh has not played like a freshman the whole season and she showed once more why she was named the Tri-Rivers conference player of the year and chosen as the All-Tournament state team captain in their championship game.
“Everyone is talking about the line drive that Skylar caught, which was an exceptional athletic play. But the play that I remember is when Kaitlyn slipped on the line drive in front of her and Skylar zoomed out to get the ball only letting the runner get from second to third — that was pure effort and heart.” Said Spore
After Rauch reached first to start the fifth, Benesh drove her home with a huge double as the ball went over the head of Earlham center fielder Emma Jensen. Rauch easily scored to put the Lynx on top 1-0 which was all sophomore pitcher Ellie Flanagan needed.
Olivia Rauch said, “Going into my at bat I knew I had to get on base to get something started because the top of the lineup was coming up. Then when the pitcher threw right down the middle, I took advantage of that and got us some momentum, then we scored the winning run with it. It’s always fun to be the start of something like that, especially when it’s the winning run of a big game.”
Benesh said. “I just wanted to be really relaxed at the plate, we wanted to be the first ones on the board, so I just went up there, calmed myself down and had a good hit.”
In the top of the sixth she had the defensive play of the game robbing the Panthers a run with a beautiful play at shortstop for the out ending the scoring opportunity for the Panthers. In the top of the seventh she helped secure the win with two more nice plays giving the Lynx a 1-0 win and their second state title in three years.
“We didn’t want to give them the momentum, so I jumped up and it fell in my glove.” Benesh said
Jill Smith commented, “It’s an indescribable feeling and I’m just so happy for my team. It’s crazy to be able to stay that we’ve won state twice.”
We asked head coach Chad Spore how it felt to be the state champion in your first year at the helm of a new team? “I don’t know yet. I mean, it just hasn’t completely sunk in. I know how incredibly difficult this is, but to me it was a process, and I truly just took it one step at a time. Meeting the girls for the first time, hitting in the winter/spring, three weeks of practices, the first games, the first tough games, injuries, slumps, press, playoffs, state... What’s next? It’s hard not to be just preparing for the next thing. I am not trying to sound aloof; I just don’t think my brain has wrapped around it completely yet.”
“We came in the season with no one expecting us to do this,” said senior Rauch. “It’s a great feeling obviously to have been a part of multiple successful teams, and with this year’s team being very from the 2019 line up and it feels even better that we were able to be successful with two different groups of people.”
“Being a state champ is such an incredible feeling. It is hard to compare it to anything I have felt before. The team has worked so hard this year and to know it has paid off feels great.” said Benesh “It’s an amazing feeling because I have worked so hard to get to where I am today. I have been playing travel softball and working very hard in the offseason and to know all that work has paid off is a great feeling.”
“We lost a lot of seniors last year and we knew it was a new team, so we try not to put a lot of pressure on ourselves and just to come out and have fun because we play better and we just have a lot of fun,” said sophomore Ellie Flanagan.
“I just didn’t want to screw it up for these girls. I knew how good they were,” Spore said. “I knew they were such a talented squad. A lot of people didn’t know, just because they were buried on the quote depth chart a little bit,”
“Those younger classmen, they really just keep going,” said freshman Skylar Benesh. “They’re always relaxed and they’re always loud in the dugout, they keep everybody calm.”
“I’m the third head coach these seniors have had. Many people forget that it was Batista, Porter then me. That’s tough. That’s three very different coaches. We had our growing pains but whenever it mattered, we were all on the same page.”
A look back at the 2021 season through the eyes of head coach Spore.
When I took the job, this fall, I knew there were a lot of good players coming back. Did it ever creep into my mind that it was state championship caliber? Yes, but that was more of a pipe dream. This winter our pitchers committed to working and getting better. We utilized our 10 hitting days afforded us by the state to clean up and improve hitting mechanics. After our spring pre-season team meeting, where I laid out my expectations and processes, we lost a few players… some of which I thought could have helped us this year. However, the kids that bought in and believed came through more than I had ever envisioned. The first three weeks of the season, these kids worked hard. Our golfers and tracksters pulled double duty (going to both practices) and got their work in. We weren’t challenged a lot our first week, but in week two we shutout Central City twice. We started to see that this team was for real. When all the dust settled, we broke 6 TRC records, 7 North Linn season records. We were in the top 5 in the state in all classes in 11 categories. The state tournament was quite a blur, but it is so satisfying to know these girls were all rewarded for their hard work and sacrifices.
North Linn also set some new All-Time records this season.Benesh: Hits: 71 (was 66) HRs: 14 (was 12)
New North Linn Team All-Time Records Set: Home Runs: 45 (was 32) Runs: 435 (was 418) Hits: 473 (was 459) Singles: 342 (was 326) Most Wins: 42 (tied 42 in 2019)
North Linn will bring back 8 of 10 starters for 2022 and will likely move down to Class 1A for the 2022 season.