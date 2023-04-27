On April 11, high school students from all over Iowa had the chance to tour the Iowa State Capitol building in Des Moines, speak with Governor Kim Reynolds’ Deputy Chief of Staff Stephanie Groen, interact with ICN's management team, and learn about ICN's Broadband Information Center.
The student participants are part of the 2022-2023 Statewide Youth Broadband Advisory Council (SYBAC) sponsored by the Iowa Communications Network (ICN). Members of SYBAC provided information to the ICN about how they use technology today, how their education is impacted by the growing usage of technology in schools, and how they believe technology will impact the future.
The ICN developed the SYBAC program to introduce students to technology-related issues, offer them the chance to learn about state efforts, and provide them with the opportunity to hear from Iowa technology experts. The students meet monthly via video during the school year and learned about a variety of topics.
• Automated transportation and artificial intelligence technology from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
• Autonomous tractors and technology jobs at John Deere.
• Fortinet and cybersecurity predictions.
• Esports and technology with Grandview University.
• The importance of cybersecurity, protecting Iowa schools from security incidents and ICN’s DDoS Mitigation service.
• ICN's robust and statewide infrastructure, including the security services provided to healthcare, government, public safety and education customers.
In addition to the events on the Capitol Complex, the students were hosted by LightEdge Solutions in Altoona and toured their local datacenter.