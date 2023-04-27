On April 11, high school students from all over Iowa had the chance to tour the Iowa State Capitol building in Des Moines, speak with Governor Kim Reynolds’ Deputy Chief of Staff Stephanie Groen, interact with ICN's management team, and learn about ICN's Broadband Information Center.

The student participants are part of the 2022-2023 Statewide Youth Broadband Advisory Council (SYBAC) sponsored by the Iowa Communications Network (ICN). Members of SYBAC provided information to the ICN about how they use technology today, how their education is impacted by the growing usage of technology in schools, and how they believe technology will impact the future.

Recommended for you