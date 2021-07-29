With a 12-2 win over North Mahaska in the Class 1A Substate 4 Championship game the Pirates punched their ticket to state where they will play the #3 seeded Tri-Center on July 26 in Carroll. Center Point Urbana fell to #1 Class 3A ranked Marion in their second round substate game 11-1.
ALBURNETTClass 2A substate 4 championship vs North Mahaska
In the Class 2A substate 4 championship game North Mahaska came out swinging putting two runs across the plate in the first inning. They opened up the game with a single, followed that up with a walk before Dylan Klinker blasted a triple bringing in the first run of the game. Junior shortstop Sam Terpstra came up next with a clutch single to give the Warhawks a 2-0 lead.
As they have all season long, the Pirates came back in their half of the first to tie the score at 2-2. Hunter Caves started off the Pirates with a single. Andrew Ossman got him to second on a sac bunt. After intentionally walking Reed Stallman, a wild pitch put runners on second and third with only one out. Shane Neighbor made them pay with a single that drove in two runs to tie up the contest at 2-2.
After one inning coach Stensland brought in Caden Evans to relieve Caves on the mound. Evans came in and what a game he had. He was battling some shoulder issues early in the season so he hadn’t been used as much this year. Evans came in and gave a phenomenal performance.
Head coach Ryan Stensland said, “I thought we came in and had a good game plan. I think things really settled down when Reed had his huge home run to put us up 3-2 and from there we never looked back.”
Evans put down North Mahaska in order in the top of the second but were unable to put a run across in their half of the second. After putting the Warhawks in order in the top of the third, North Mahaska made the mistake of pitching to Stallman after walking him in the first and boy did he make them pay with a huge homerun to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead.
The Pirates put one more run on the board in the fourth. Blaine McGraw started the Pirates off with a nice double. A wild pitch advanced McGraw to third. Kale Rose came up next with a sac single, scoring McGraw for a 4-2 lead.
The wheels fell off for the Warhawks in the bottom of the fifth with Alburnett putting across three runs, and followed it up with two more in the sixth for a 9-2 lead.
The execution at the plate and defense provided a dominating performance in sub-state allowing Alburnett to move on.
Now they will face Tri-Center in Carroll on Monday night at 7. The Trojans come in with a 28-2 record and have cruised through the Southwest Iowa Conference this season.
“We will have figure out a way to slow them down offensively as they have put up some staggering numbers this year offensively, so it’s going to be a tough game for our guys but I think we have been playing better ball than we have all season right now and so the guys seemed ready to go.” said Stensland.
“I am very proud of this team, very proud of the players and the coaches and my assistant coaches this year and so I’m very happy that they get to be a part of this too and I think we’ll go over there and we’ll have fun and focus in on the game.” said Stensland, “The boys have had lots of the experience the last few years at the state tournament experience. We will be relying on our seniors to help guide the younger guys through that experience for those that haven’t been there yet.”
The Pirates had 12 runs on eight hits which included three doubles and a homerun. Kale Rose ended the night with four RBIs on two hits. Caves, Ossman, Stallman, and Karson Rose each contributed with an RBI of their own. Evans pitched five strong innings with six strikeouts allowing just three hits and one walk.
CENTER POINT URBANAClass 3A Substate 6 second round vs Marion
On July 19 the Center Point Urbana baseball team faced off against the #1 ranked Marion Indians in the Class 3A Substate 6 second round falling 11-1 to end their season with a record of 17-19.
The first four innings of this one both teams were held scoreless. CPU was doing a great job of executing their defensive game plan against a very good Marion offense. In the top of the fifth, the Pointers were able to scratch across a run to take a 1-0 lead on an Ethan Lafler sac bunt that turned into an error and scored Blayze Havel.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Stormin Pointers self-imploded and made too many mistakes that the very talented Marion offense took advantage of scoring 11 runs and mercy ruling in five innings.
From day one the coaching staff preached consistency to this group of guys and that was their biggest fault throughout the season. Whether it be at the plate, defensively, or on the mound. ““Overall, our record shows exactly that story, inconsistent. We battled and took down some of the top teams in the state and I’m very proud of our guys for their fight this season.” said Smith
Head coach Tyler Smith commented on their 2021 season, “Our coaching staff is blessed to have worked with these boys this summer and especially the seniors for the last 5 years. This year was another step in the right direction for our program and there is a very bright future ahead! Thank you to our seniors, our community, our administrators, our coaching staff, our players, and all the parents for the endless support and buy-in to our program! Can’t wait to see what is ahead.”