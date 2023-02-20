It was a near record year for Jones County Tourism, according to director Bob Hatcher.
“It was the second-best year we’ve ever had,” Hatcher said, noting that tourists spent $23,661,000 in Jones County last year.
Most of that money came from residents of surrounding counties. Hatcher said Stone City constantly attracts outside visitors, estimating about 1,500 to 1,800 people a weekend. Once a month, he goes out to check license plates of those in Stone City, and less than a quarter of the plates come from county residents.
“It’s a destination place,” he said.
The update was given by Hatcher Feb. 14 during a request for funding from the Jones County Board of Supervisors, noting that the funding goes to advertising and covering office and salary expenses. The association has expanded their radius recently, targeting those 150 miles out with the goal of making sure visitors stay the night in local hotels.
Popular tourist destinations remained Camp Courageous, the penitentiary museum and the Grant Wood Art Gallery, but things are changing. The National Motorcycle Museum had seen a decrease in visitors, and bus tours had decreased in frequencies—down from 35 to nine. The cutbacks in tours had been due to a decrease in people going after prices were raised and the banks sponsoring them no longer filling in the gaps if not enough people sign up for the tour.
“Bus tours are great publicly, but not so great moneywise. I’d rather see a couple come in a car and eat at restaurants,” Hatcher said. “They spend as much money as we get from the bus tours.”
Special events, the numbers brought in by the Great Jones County Fair or Pumpkinfest, were not included in Hatcher’s report, but activities like baseball tournaments are.
For the coming year, Hatcher said the Stone City Festival was likely to make a return.
“I think you’ll see a portion of it come back,” he said.
Plans are in the works for a visitor center to be set up for the people who visit the town, which serves as either the start or the end of the Grant Wood Byway, and that the Freedom Rock had become a big draw for tourists.