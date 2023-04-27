The WaMaC East conference Art Show was hosted in Mount Vernon, with work from the top 120 artists from Independence, Mount Vernon, Marion, Solon and West Delaware on display beginning Saturday, April 15. An awards ceremony was held Wednesday, April 19, at Mount Vernon’s Performing Arts Center.
Former Mount Vernon art teacher Laurie Zaiger was the keynote speaker, presenting a speech titled “I Wish I had Made More Bad Art and Other Confessions.”
“I want to thank all of you for participating in this year’s art show,” Zaiger said. “I know as an artist how much courage it takes to display some of your artwork, and there are some quite amazing pieces here today. I hope you also thank your teachers who went the extra mile to get this artwork displayed in public.”
Zaiger noted there have been times she shied away from a project or didn’t work on a piece because she was afraid to do so.
Zaiger said her early art, especially as a child, was with mixed and found media. Game board pieces, newspapers, junk mail were items that might find their way into her art, and cardboard boxes or pharmacy catalogs might be some of her canvases.
“It was an ability to make art out of anything that was taught to me at a young age,” she said.
Her family didn’t have a lot of money growing up, but she did have a lot of free time and, for Zaiger, that was a must for any artist, as you never get bored, there’s always time to work on a project or piece.
As she is now retired, Zaiger notes that a lot of her artwork is a form of meditation on current events and how she grapples with them.
She encouraged students to try new things in their art.
She also noted that even as an adult, she was recovering from bad advice she got from a teacher at a young age.
“He always instructed us that you didn’t need an eraser, if you couldn’t draw the line accurately on the first attempt, you shouldn’t be drawing,” Zaiger said. “You are lucky to have teachers who are more willing to let you experiment and make mistakes. Sometimes that is something you have to overcome, and even as an adult, I’m working to free myself from that thinking and experimenting with art in a new series.”
Zaiger was glad so many students were there embracing art and creativity, as that will help them find new and unique ways to solve problems in their future.
“Feel free to make art on your own whenever you can,” she said. “Make more art good and bad as often as you can.”
Students from all the schools were encouraged to work on collaborative zine projects in the Mount Vernon Schools hallway, or take part in making their own small art zine book in the Mount Vernon Arts classroom before the awards ceremony.
Local students earning awards included:
Utilitarian ceramic – Silver Tori Oelrich (Mount Vernon)