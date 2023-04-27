The WaMaC East conference Art Show was hosted in Mount Vernon, with work from the top 120 artists from Independence, Mount Vernon, Marion, Solon and West Delaware on display beginning Saturday, April 15. An awards ceremony was held Wednesday, April 19, at Mount Vernon’s Performing Arts Center.

MV Art students
Students from Mount Vernon work on one of the large zine projects Wednesday afternoon.

Former Mount Vernon art teacher Laurie Zaiger was the keynote speaker, presenting a speech titled “I Wish I had Made More Bad Art and Other Confessions.”

Laurie Zaiger speaking 1
Zine making
Student s make their own small zine booklets for their artworks in the Mount Vernon Art Room.
Student choice vote
Students cast their vote for the student choice winning art piece.
Laurie Zaiger speaking 2
