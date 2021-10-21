Wilma Albang, 92, went to meet the angels Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, surrounded by loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, with interment in Cass Center Cemetery. Father Nick March will officiate the services. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time. Due to the current health pandemic, facemasks properly fitted over the nose and mouth, will be required at all times inside the funeral home. Thank you for your cooperation.
Wilma Marie Kester was born Nov. 27, 1928 at her family’s home near Coggon, daughter of Phillip and Bertha Peterson Kester. She graduated from Coggon High School, Class of 1946, and worked at the newspaper office in Central City and Nelson’s Jewelry Store in Monticello. She married John Albang at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sand Springs June 2, 1949. They farmed near Coggon and Prairieburg for several years before moving to Cass Township near Anamosa in 1960.
Wilma began her career in tax preparation and legal secretary working for James Remley, Larry Conmey, Glen McLaughlin and Bob Beckman, and Craig Elliott and Andy McKean over the course of almost 50 years full time and several years part time.
Wilma loved to travel, Bank Bus Tours were her favorites, along with trips to Austria, England and Germany. She finally convinced John to accompany her to Alaska, a trip they both enjoyed. Wilma had a deep sense of duty to volunteer in her community, Starlighters, Lawrence Community Center, St. Patrick’s Church, 4-H Leader for the Cass Corner Chums and Secretary for Cass Center Cemetery. Her “Three Girls” were her love and delight as she was to them. A terrific baker, (always sharing fresh homemade cookies) and an excellent seamstress. Wilma’s final journey was highlighted by two of the most generous and compassionate women, Bonnie Rhomberg and Kelli Systma, whom the family owes unlimited thanks. Father Nick March, who is always the best and the staff from Above and Beyond. Wilma always believed the Good Lord will take care of everything and she was right.
Surviving Wilma are her three daughters: Rosann (Randy) Caspers, Anamosa, Wilene (Pat) Drummy, Marion, Sharon (Charlie) Byers, Anamosa; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her infant son, parents, her brother and her husband.
Please visit Goettschonline.com and share your thoughts, memories, stories and condolences with Wilma’s family.